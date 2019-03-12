Mercedes-AMG GLE53 4Matic+ launched in Geneva

Mercedes tries to offer performance to its clients who want a bi SUV. On this occasion, Mercedes introduces in Geneva the new GLE53 4Matic+, the sportiest version of the GLE.





Its centrepiece is the electrified 3.0-litre engine featuring twin-turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates 320 kW (435 hp) and delivers maximum torque of 520 Nm. Its EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and additionally feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system.





The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. This innovation as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, but also to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. And this move has been a successful one: the GLE 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from zero to 62 mph in just 5.3 seconds and achieves an electronically limited speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).





The EQ Boost starter-alternator can do even more. It also provides the 48 V on-board electrical system with electricity. The conventional 12 V electrical system is likewise supplied from the new network – by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48 V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which allows it to supply more electrical energy. An additional advantage: the same power requires only a quarter of the current of a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter, which indirectly contributes to saving fuel. The existing 12 V system supplies power to consumers such as lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.





The hybrid functions include boost with 16 kW of output and 250 Nm of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.





The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque-Clutch Transmission) ensures seamless gear shifting with extremely short shift times. It is optimally tuned to the engine and promises agile pulling off typical of AMG as well as speedy shifting – regardless of an automatic or manual transmission via the steering wheel shift paddles. Upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the “Sport+” and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive. Multiple downshifting enables fast bursts of speed, while the double-clutching function makes shift operations acoustically more emotional.





Redeveloped in Affalterbach, the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension based on AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension forms the basis for a driving experience that is characterised by a high level of agility, neutral cornering behaviour and optimal traction. A new feature makes a significant contribution to the AMG-specific tuning for high levels of driving dynamics: the active roll stabilisation with two electro-mechanic actuators working independently of one another on the front and rear axle as well as fully variable torque distribution.

















