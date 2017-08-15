Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 S UK pricing announced
15 August 2017 16:31:28
|Tweet
Mercedes-AMG division strengthens its UK presence with the recent launch of two new models. The all new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ is now available to order, with prices starting from £68,920 for the GLC 63 4MATIC+ SUV. The even more powerful S variant costs £75,670. As well as the SUV model, the sleek new GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupe is also available for £71,410, and the S model for £78,160.
Both models come with a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine, mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed sports transmission as standard. Non-S variants produce 476 hp and 650 Nm of torque, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just four seconds. The GLC 63 S has an output of 510 hp and 700 Nm. With this amount of power it can reach 62 mph from standstill in 3.8 seconds. All models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (although this can be increased to 167 mph or 174 mph if you opt for the right package).
Standard specification includes AMG high-performance braking system; AMG sports suspension; AMG mechanical rear axle differential lock; Comand Online infotainment system; AMG sports seats with Nappa leather upholstery; ambient lighting; memory package (including electrically operated front seats, steering wheel and exterior mirrors); and 19-inch AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels in titanium grey.
The S variants add 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in titanium grey, AMG performance seats, AMG Track Pace app and AMG electronic rear axle differential lock.
Also available is the even more dramatic-looking GLC 63 S Edition 1 at £90,824 (£93,219 for the GLC 63 S Edition 1 Coupe). The Edition 1 comes with selenite grey magno paint, with decals in yellow, ceramic brakes, AMG performance exhaust, 21-inch AMG cross-spoked alloys in black with yellow rims, Burmester surround sound system, AMG performance seats with diamond design and yellow contrast stitching, AMG Night package, and Keyless-Go Comfort package.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG EstateEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 358.7 kw / 481 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black SeriesEngine: V8, Power: 378.1 kw / 507 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti to unveil a new prototype in Pebble Beach
Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Japanese brand will ...
Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Japanese brand will ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...