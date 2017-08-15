Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC 63 S UK pricing announced

Mercedes-AMG division strengthens its UK presence with the recent launch of two new models. The all new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ is now available to order, with prices starting from £68,920 for the GLC 63 4MATIC+ SUV. The even more powerful S variant costs £75,670. As well as the SUV model, the sleek new GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupe is also available for £71,410, and the S model for £78,160.





Both models come with a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine, mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed sports transmission as standard. Non-S variants produce 476 hp and 650 Nm of torque, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just four seconds. The GLC 63 S has an output of 510 hp and 700 Nm. With this amount of power it can reach 62 mph from standstill in 3.8 seconds. All models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (although this can be increased to 167 mph or 174 mph if you opt for the right package).





Standard specification includes AMG high-performance braking system; AMG sports suspension; AMG mechanical rear axle differential lock; Comand Online infotainment system; AMG sports seats with Nappa leather upholstery; ambient lighting; memory package (including electrically operated front seats, steering wheel and exterior mirrors); and 19-inch AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels in titanium grey.





The S variants add 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in titanium grey, AMG performance seats, AMG Track Pace app and AMG electronic rear axle differential lock.





Also available is the even more dramatic-looking GLC 63 S Edition 1 at £90,824 (£93,219 for the GLC 63 S Edition 1 Coupe). The Edition 1 comes with selenite grey magno paint, with decals in yellow, ceramic brakes, AMG performance exhaust, 21-inch AMG cross-spoked alloys in black with yellow rims, Burmester surround sound system, AMG performance seats with diamond design and yellow contrast stitching, AMG Night package, and Keyless-Go Comfort package.









