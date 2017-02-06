Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4 Cabrio - First teaser picture

Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4 Cabrio - First teaser picture

6 February 2017 15:13:51

Two year ago, during the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the G500 4x4². Now it's time for an update. Its name is G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible and will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March. 

For now, the German car manufacturer has revealed only a teaser picture with the upcoming G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible. According to Mercedes-Benz, the model will combine the power of the G65 with the agility of the 4x4². 

Under the hood of the G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible will be the mighty V12 6.0 liter biturbo engine which will deliver more than 600 horsepower and an astonishing amount of torque. As a result, we will see a very capable off-road machine. 

For now, these are the details we know but stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks. 

