Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4 Cabrio - First teaser picture
6 February 2017 15:13:51
|Tweet
Two year ago, during the Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the G500 4x4². Now it's time for an update. Its name is G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible and will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March.
For now, the German car manufacturer has revealed only a teaser picture with the upcoming G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible. According to Mercedes-Benz, the model will combine the power of the G65 with the agility of the 4x4².
Under the hood of the G65 AMG 4x4² Convertible will be the mighty V12 6.0 liter biturbo engine which will deliver more than 600 horsepower and an astonishing amount of torque. As a result, we will see a very capable off-road machine.
For now, these are the details we know but stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2006 Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000-4000 rpm
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMGEngine: Twin Spark, Aluminum V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000-4000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshield
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...