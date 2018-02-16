Mercedes AMG G63 officially unveiled

The new generation of the G-Class was very well received by the audience. The people appreciated the classic look, combined with the huge technological input. Now, just one month after the world reveal, we get the chance of talking about its most powerful extension.





The new 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 has undergone the greatest change in its history with a powerful drive system, an AMG-developed suspension, AMG-specific transmission modes and a new interior with optimal widescreen cockpit.





The basis for the hallmark AMG Driving Performance both on and off road is provided by the 577 hp handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, rear- biased all-wheel drive (40:60) with three differential locks, 9-speed automatic transmission, double wishbone independent front suspension and adaptive adjustable damping.





The design hass strong highlights with AMG-specific radiator grille, flared wheel arches, striking side pipes on the exhaust system and wheels up to 22-inches in diameter.





The handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine now also replaces the previous 5.5-liter V8 biturbo engine in the G63. It generates 577 hp in this model, and delivers a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft. This is available across a wide rev range between 2,500 and 3,500 rpm, and provides a sense of effortless superiority. The G63 completes a sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (est.), 0.9 seconds faster than the previous model. This dynamic performance is maintained up to the limited maximum speed of 137 mph, or 149 mph with the AMG Driver's package.





For more efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has equipped the V8 engine in the G63 with the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which significantly lowers the fuel consumption.





The off-road reduction gear has been developed further for operation on difficult terrain and helps to ensure that the G63 is able to master even more demanding off-road stretches. The reduction ratio of the transfer case is now 2.93 : 1, considerably higher than in the preceding model (2.1 : 1). This assists moving off on extreme uphill gradients in particular, as the torque at the drive wheels is significantly increased.





The off-road reduction gear can be engaged via the LOW RANGE switch at speeds of up to 25 mph. The gear ratio of the transfer case is then changed from 1.00 in HIGH RANGE to 2.93. It is possible to switch from LOW RANGE to HIGH RANGE at speeds of up to 44 mph.





The AMG suspension with adaptive adjustable damping is standard equipment. This fully automatic, electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times on the basis of extensive information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example.





The completely redesigned dashboard has analogue tubes as dial instruments as standard. Optionally the fully digital Widescreen Cockpit with virtual instruments directly in the driver's field of vision and a central display above the center console can be ordered. The two 12.3-inch displays visually blend into a single unit beneath a shared glass cover. The driver is able to choose from three different views – "Classic," "Sporty" and "Progressive" – and access the required information individually.





The new, 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 will celebrate its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6, 2018, with a pricing announcement and US market launch to take place by the end of 2018.













