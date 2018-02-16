Mercedes AMG G63 Edition 1 detailed

Along with the introduction of the new generation Mercedes-AMG G63, Mercedes is also offering and Edition 1 special version, as it does with all its new models.





Painted in designo Night Black Magno with contrasting matte Graphite Grey sports stripes along the vehicle sides and finished with exterior mirror housings have a decorative red stripe, the Edition 1 boasts a distinctive look.





The AMG Night package with features in high-gloss black reinforces the muscular impression. The matte black 22-inch forged wheels in a cross-spoke design have red-painted rim flanges.





The headlamps, tail lights, indicator lenses, rear window and rear side windows are dark-tinted. The Obsidian Black paint finish on the exterior mirror housings, the spare wheel ring and the trim in the front and rear bumpers, together with the black-painted underride guard round the look.





The red highlights continue in the interior: They can be found on numerous interior features, for example as red contrasting topstitching on the dashboard support, center console, door panels and rear seats. The front sport seats in Black/Red Pepper nappa leather also show this striking color.





The sport seats feature a dynamic diamond pattern with red contrasting topstitching as standard. The carbon-fiber trim has highlights in Red Pepper, and the Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with a flattened lower section is embellished with red contrasting topstitching and a red 12 o'clock marking.









