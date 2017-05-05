Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon priced in UK

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon priced in UK

5 May 2017 04:29:33

Daimler has announced the pricing and range details of the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon for the UK market. As you already know, the German model is equipped with the V8 4.0 liter engine. 

In the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon the unit deliver 571 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The engine is mated to a nine speed double clutch transmission and to an all-wheel drive system.

As a result, the run from stand still to 100 km/h is done in 3,5 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. 

Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon priced in UK
In the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon the same engine deliver 612 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque. Equipped with the same transmission and AWD system, the model does the not to 100 km/h in 3,4 seconds. The top speed is also limited to 250 km/h.

The price for the "regular" version starts at £81,130 while the S variant has a price of £90,490. As you expect, Mercedes-Benz is also coming with the Edition 1 version. This one has 20 inch AMG cross-spoke wheels painted in black, designo Selenite Grey magno paint and AMG Night package. Inside the cabin you can also find MG sports seats and Dinamica steering wheel with yellow contrast stitching. Last, but not least is the AMG carbon fiber trim. 

The Edition 1 is priced from £108,780.

