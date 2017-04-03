Mercedes-AMG E63 S - 0 to 186 mph
3 April 2017
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time to wait for that baby.
Our colleagues from autoblog.nl have managed to get their hands on the new AMG E63 S and they also managed to max the car. Before watching the video you have to know that the Mercedes-AMG E63 S can run from stand still to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while the not to 200 km/h is done in 10.83 seconds.
On paper, the run from zero to 300 km/h is clocked at 33.56 seconds. Let's see if this happens.
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG EstateEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 358.7 kw / 481 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black SeriesEngine: V8, Power: 378.1 kw / 507 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
