Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan and T-Modell are here
1 May 2018 04:58:09
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG 53 Series. First of this breed was the CLS 53. After that we have seen the AMG E 53 Coupe and the AMG E 53 Cabriolet. Now we have the chance to get a glipse of the newly AMG E 53 Sedan and AMG E 53 T-Modell (break).
The new AMG 53 Series in the E-Class is replacing the old AMG E 43. Under the hood of these two new models is a six-cylinder, 3.0-liter in-line engine that can deliver 435 horsepower and 520 Nm peak of torque. Another interesting fact is the mild-hybrid system that works at 48V. The car has a system called EQ Boost which will kick off when you'll start or when the turbo-lag should kick-in.
The system delivers 22 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a nine speed automatic transmission and, of course, to an all-wheel drive system. Both cars, the AMG E53 Sedan and AMG E53 T-Modell car run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. Thanks to the AMG Driver's Package, the top speed can be increased to 270 km/h.
