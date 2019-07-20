Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here

20 July 2019 10:26:35

A few weeks after we have seen the unveiling of the all-new AMG A 45 and AMG CLA 45 not it is time to watch the launch of the third member of the AMG 45 family. Its name is AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake and is a hell of a car. 

On the design side you will notice a new radiator grille, bigger air intakes, a new front sporiler, bigger wheel, massive side skirts and of course a more impressive rear wing. At the back there is also a modified air diffuser and four tail pipes. 

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here Photos
Inside the cabin customers will get sports seats, a sport steeringwheel which will have a special controller to set up the runing mode and two massive displays with racing themes. 

Under the bonnet is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be offered in two versions. The entry level will deliver 387 horsepower, while the top one which can be found on the AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake will offer 416 horsepower. Thanks to a nine speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the new model will run from not to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The S version is quicker by 0.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but if you are buying the Driver's Pack you will get a bump up to 270 km/h. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here Photos (34 photos)
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. This is the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray

    This is the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray

  2. 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has a V6 with 385 HP

    2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has a V6 with 385 HP

  3. 2020 Mazda 2 unveiled with more tech

    2020 Mazda 2 unveiled with more tech

  4.  
  5. Skoda unveiled the 2020 Karoq and 2020 Kodiaq SUVs

    Skoda unveiled the 2020 Karoq and 2020 Kodiaq SUVs

  6. Audi A8 is available with predictive suspension

    Audi A8 is available with predictive suspension

  7. Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan will not get a new generation

    Volkswagen Golf Sportsvan will not get a new generation

Related Specs

  1. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

  2. 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

    Engine: V8, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 5850 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG Hammer

    Engine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9

    Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 213.3 kw / 286 bhp @ 4250 rpmN/A

  5. 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL

    Engine: V8, Power: 167.8 kw / 225.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 378.27 nm / 279.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Lexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor ShowLexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor Show
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Bentley to unveil a special model this JulyBentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...

Market News

Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...

Various News

Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at SilverstoneAston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updatesMercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...

Videos

Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
Copyright CarSession.com