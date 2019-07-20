Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake is here

A few weeks after we have seen the unveiling of the all-new AMG A 45 and AMG CLA 45 not it is time to watch the launch of the third member of the AMG 45 family. Its name is AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake and is a hell of a car.





On the design side you will notice a new radiator grille, bigger air intakes, a new front sporiler, bigger wheel, massive side skirts and of course a more impressive rear wing. At the back there is also a modified air diffuser and four tail pipes.





Inside the cabin customers will get sports seats, a sport steeringwheel which will have a special controller to set up the runing mode and two massive displays with racing themes.





Under the bonnet is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be offered in two versions. The entry level will deliver 387 horsepower, while the top one which can be found on the AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake will offer 416 horsepower. Thanks to a nine speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the new model will run from not to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The S version is quicker by 0.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but if you are buying the Driver's Pack you will get a bump up to 270 km/h.

