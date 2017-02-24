Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic Coupe Night Edition unveiled
24 February 2017 17:28:17
Mercedes will increase the appeal of the new C43 4Matic Coupe and Cabriolet models with the introduction of the new Night Edition.
On the Night Edition for the C 43 4MATIC Coupe and Cabriolet black details add fine flourishes. So for the first time the cabriolet too is available with black exterior details. The diamond radiator grille sports black dots. The trim strips on the front splitter, on the rear apron and the side skirts are also painted in black. The same applies to the spoiler lip on the boot lid and the tailpipe trim elements on the exhaust system.
The overall impression is influenced by the 19-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, which are painted in matt black for the first time and feature high-sheen rims as a contrast.
The Edition theme continues in the interior. The rim of the Performance steering wheel, in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre, while its flattened bottom section is also in black, and a badge on the centre console flags up the Night Edition.
