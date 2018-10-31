Mercedes-AMG A35 - price info

A few weeks ago, during the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the guys from Mercedes-AMG have unveiled the smallest car in the line-up: the Mercedes-AMG A35. We are talking about the cheapest AMG in history. And now we have the confirmation: the Mercedes-AMG A35 has a starting price of 35,580 GBP.





As you know, under the hood of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG A35 is a 2.0 liter engine which represents a new development of the M260 units in the A-Class. The new drive boasts a spontaneous response to accelerator pedal commands, high tractive power (400 Nm max. torque from 3,000 rpm) and an emotional engine sound of 306 horsepower. The crankcase made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminium reduces the vehicle weight.





A twin-scroll turbocharger is used for turbocharging. It combines optimum responsiveness at low engine speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds.





The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission also contributes to the agile and dynamic character of the new A 35 4MATIC. The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from stationary.





