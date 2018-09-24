Mercedes-AMG A35 AMG info released

The current Mercedes-Benz A-Class is helping Mercedes reach record numbers in Europe and across the world. The compact car has a wide range, now enlarged with a new performance version: the A35 4Matic.





The new A 35 4MATIC expands the AMG model portfolio as an attractive entry-level model in every respect and has been developed together with the A45 4Matic.





The 2.0-litre turbo engine is a new development and is based on the M 260 four-cylinder engine in the new A-Class. The new drive boasts a spontaneous response to accelerator pedal commands, high tractive power (400 Nm max. torque from 3,000 rpm) and an emotional engine sound. The crankcase made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminium reduces the vehicle weight.





A twin-scroll turbocharger is used for turbocharging. It combines optimum responsiveness at low engine speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds.





The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission also contributes to the agile and dynamic character of the new A 35 4MATIC. The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from stationary. The functions of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G transmission are rounded off with a temporary M mode activated by operating the steering wheel shift paddles in any driving mode, and with the manual transmission mode “M” for manual gear shifting with the shift paddles.





The variable AMG Performance 4MATIC combines the best possible traction. The spectrum ranges from front-wheel drive only to a 50:50 percent distribution to the front and rear axles.





As long as ESP is activated, the 4MATIC system stays in “Comfort” mode. As soon as the driver presses the “ESP SPORT Handling” or “ESP OFF” button, the 4MATIC system switches to “Sport” mode – for even more agile handling and even higher stability limits.





The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programs “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +” and “Individual” enable a wide range of vehicle characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. They change relevant parameters, such as the response of the engine and transmission.





The optional Adaptive Damping System enables the driver to choose between three different suspension control modes. The spectrum ranges from comfort-focused to sporty. The system operates fully automatically, adapting the damping forces for each wheel according to the driving situation and road conditions. This happens within milliseconds and is infinitely variable, with a wide spread of damping characteristics.





The exhaust system features an automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. Depending on the drive program selected the sound is modulated from balanced to powerful.





The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC will make its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show on 2 October 2018, sales will start in October 2018.













