Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Saloon unveiled

Mercedes will speed things up in the compact segment by unveiling a new fast derivative in the AMG range. Following the Hot Hatch, the next level of driving performance is here: the A 35 4MATIC Saloon.





The second model from Mercedes-AMG based on the new compact car platform and the first choice for customers looking for sportiness combined with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage. The driving dynamics of the agile notchback model are ensured by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with 306 hp (225 kW), the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission, the AMG suspension and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.





The new A 35 4MATIC Saloon expands the current AMG model range by an additional attractive entry-level model. It appeals to young target groups who are looking for a high level of performance and a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage. An acceleration time of 4.8 seconds for 0-62 mph and the top speed of 155 mph (electronically limited).





The four-door saloon car is based on a wheelbase of 2729 millimetres and displays the powerful proportions of a dynamic, and at the same time, compact saloon car with sporty short overhangs at the front and rear. The radiator grille with twin louvres; the AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes; a front splitter; and silver chrome trim elements are distinguishing AMG design features.





The A 35 4MATIC Saloon is at the top of its segment with regard to rear headroom (944 mm). The boot holds 420 litres and was designed for practical usability. The boot opening is very large with a width of 950 mm and a diagonal of 462 mm between lock and lower edge of the rear window. This allows comfortable loading and unloading, even of larger luggage items. This applies in particular to the optional KEYLESS-ENTRY which enables hands-free and fully automatic opening of the boot lid with a kicking motion of the foot under the rear bumper.





In the interior of the A 35 4MATIC Saloon, the new MBUX multimedia system combines an intuitive operating structure with sporty design. MBUX creates an even closer connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. Emotionally appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design.









Tags: mercedes-amg a35 4matic saloon, mercedes, mercedes a35, mercedes amg a35 sedan, mercedes a-class sedan

