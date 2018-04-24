Mercedes A-Class L Saloon launched in China
24 April 2018 17:37:51
|Tweet
Mercedes announced a year ago that the new generation A-Class will have a new range of versions, one of them dedicated exclusively to Chinese market.
Shortly before the first A-Class hatchbacks reach customers in Western Europe in May, a new variant of the compact-class family - in the guise of the A-Class L Saloon - will already be celebrating its premiere at Auto China in Beijing.
The notchback model being presented there features a 6 cm longer wheelbase (2789 instead of 2729 mm) and is a variant developed solely for the Chinese market. This A-Class model is being produced exclusively at Beijing Benz Automotive, a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor.
The market launch in China is scheduled for the second half of 2018. A version of the saloon tailored to the needs of customers outside China will likewise launch in the second half of the year.
With the latest design language characterised by clear structures and sensual surfaces, the high level of safety thanks to the driving assistance systems featuring S-Class functions and the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, the Chinese A-Class L Saloon boasts all of the new compact-class family from Mercedes-Benz.
One highlight is the intelligent voice control of the MBUX system with natural speech recognition: it is proficient in various Chinese dialects, including Sichuanese and Cantonese.
In 2017 China was once again the largest sales market for Mercedes-Benz. Customers in the Middle Kingdom took delivery of around 590,000 vehicles last year, more than ever in a single year (+25.9%). In total, around 430,000 units were produced locally in 2017, which corresponds to more than two-thirds of the total sales volume in China.
More than six million compact models have already been delivered to customers in around 170 markets. Following the great success of the last compact-class generation – Mercedes-Benz sold more than 620,000 compact vehicles globally in 2017 alone – currently the company is gradually extending the new compact-car family to eight members. The A-Class Hatchback and the Chinese variant of the A-Class Saloon are the first two representatives of the new generation.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1923 Mercedes IndianapolisEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus StreamlineEngine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1908 Mercedes 150HP Semmering RennwagenEngine: Water-Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 1400 rpmN/A
1903 Mercedes 60HP Simplex RennwagenEngine: M 14514, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhp @ 1060 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...