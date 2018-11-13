Mercedes A-Class gets two new diesel engines in the UK

Mercedes wants to increase the appeal of the current generation A-Class so its introducing new engines to the range. Two new diesel engines have been added to the A-Class: the A 200 d Sport (£28,805) and the A 220 d AMG Line (£30,005). These engines will also feature in the new B-Class.





The A 200 d features a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It delivers up to 67.3 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 110 g/km of CO2. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 8.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 137 mph.





The A 220 d is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It can achieve 65.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 114 g/km of CO2. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 146 mph.





Both engines come standard with an 8G-DCT 8-Speed automatic transmission.





The A 200 d is available in two trims: Sport and AMG Line, while the A 220 d is only available in the AMG Line trim.





The Sport trim line comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display; reversing camera; 17-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels; hard-disk navigation; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; comfort suspension; DAB radio; Keyless-Go starting function; automatic two-zone climate control; LED high performance headlights and tail lamps; and dark carbon fibre trim with Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery.





AMG Line customers will benefit from 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; diamond radiator grille; AMG bodystyling; Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery; and three-spoke sports steering wheel.









