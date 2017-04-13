Meet the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge has officially unveiled the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The model is decribed as the world's fastest production car and has a hell of performances.





First of all you have to know that under the hood of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a V8 6.2 liter engine that can deliver 840 horsepower. The power boost was achived thanks to a new supercharger, bigger boost pressure, new pistons, rods and valve train. More than that, the rev limiter is now updated to 6,500 rpm.





Thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can run from stand still to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. The qarter mile is achived in just 9.65 seconds at 140 mph. More than that, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has become the world's first production model which has a front-wheel lift off.





The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can run on street-legal gasoline but you can also put 100+ unleaded high-ocatane fuel for maximum performance.





“With Demon, our goal was to build a car that would tattoo the Dodge logo into the subconscious of the general market, beyond even our loyal enthusiasts. To do so, we had to set records that have never been set before, do more than has ever been done before, go beyond even the legendary Hellcat. The result: an 840-horsepower, 9-second muscle car unlike anything that has ever come before it”, said Tim Kuniskis.





According to Dodge, the new Challenger SRT Demon will be built in only 3,300 units. 3,000 of the will stay in the US, while the other 300 will go in Canada.





Tags: 2018 challenger srt demon, 2018 dodge challenger srt demon, dodge

Posted in Dodge, New Vehicles

Source: Dodge