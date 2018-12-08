McLaren unveiled the all-new 720S Spider
8 December 2018 17:27:54
|Tweet
Today McLaren unveiled the all-new 720S Spider. As you can see, the new model is based on the Super Series 720S coupe model, but it will combine the thrill of open-air driving with unparalleled performances.
The new McLaren 720S Spider is light and stiff thanks to the Monocage II-S carbon fibre core. It has an ntegrated rollover protection structure (ROPS). According to McLaren , the car has 1,332 kilograms, 49 kilograms more than the 720S Coupe.
The new McLaren 720S Spider has a special carbon fibre roog system which is electrically actuated and delivers fastest-operating time in the supercar class, lowering or raising in 11 seconds at vehicle speeds of up to 50km/h (31mph). The retractable Hard Top is available glazed with an electrochromic glass panel that can rapidly switch between tinted and transparent states.
Under the hood of the new McLaren 720S SPider is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine that produces 720PS and 770Nm of torque, with a power-to-weight ratio for 720S Spider at lightest dry weight of 540PS/tonne. The acceleration from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) is same as 720S Coupé at 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.9 seconds while the maximum speed with roof raised 341km/h (212mph) – roof lowered 325km/h (202mph).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Skoda Scala is the in-house Volkswagen Golf rival
McLaren unveiled the all-new 720S Spider
Seat Tarraco - UK prices
-
Nissan has confirmed - we will see a production version of the mighty GT-R50 concept
New imagines with Polestar 1. The Swedish hybrid coupe will be produced in 2019
15 years of Volkswagen DSG transmissions
Related Specs
2002 McLaren MP4-17Engine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2003 McLaren MP4-17DEngine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 SEngine: V8, Power: 478 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 820 nm / 501.5 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Jaguar and Waymo join forces for driverless I-Pace
More and more premium manufacturers are investing tons of money in self driving vehicles and renting car. Jaguar is the most recent example. The UK-based ...
More and more premium manufacturers are investing tons of money in self driving vehicles and renting car. Jaguar is the most recent example. The UK-based ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Supercar track day as a Christmas present
Christmas is just around the corner, so all of you will start running in the look for the best present. The thrill of driving a supercar around a race ...
Christmas is just around the corner, so all of you will start running in the look for the best present. The thrill of driving a supercar around a race ...
Motorsports
New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
Videos
Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...