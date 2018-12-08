Today McLaren unveiled the all-new 720S Spider. As you can see, the new model is based on the Super Series 720S coupe model, but it will combine the thrill of open-air driving with unparalleled performances.





The new McLaren 720S Spider is light and stiff thanks to the Monocage II-S carbon fibre core. It has an ntegrated rollover protection structure (ROPS). According to McLaren , the car has 1,332 kilograms, 49 kilograms more than the 720S Coupe.





The new McLaren 720S Spider has a special carbon fibre roog system which is electrically actuated and delivers fastest-operating time in the supercar class, lowering or raising in 11 seconds at vehicle speeds of up to 50km/h (31mph). The retractable Hard Top is available glazed with an electrochromic glass panel that can rapidly switch between tinted and transparent states.





Under the hood of the new McLaren 720S SPider is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine that produces 720PS and 770Nm of torque, with a power-to-weight ratio for 720S Spider at lightest dry weight of 540PS/tonne. The acceleration from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) is same as 720S Coupé at 2.9 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.9 seconds while the maximum speed with roof raised 341km/h (212mph) – roof lowered 325km/h (202mph).





