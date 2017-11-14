McLaren Ultimate Series track-car to be unveiled in December
14 November 2017 18:34:33
After they've managed to send some shivers down the spine of exotic manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche, McLaren is now ready to do it again, with another track-focused car. After the McLaren P1 we will see a more extreme car. If you can imagine that.
McLaren confirmed at the Dubai International Motor Show that its next Ultimate Series model will be revealed online on December 10, 2017.
With daily usability sacrificed to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit, the new Ultimate Series car will be the ultimate track-concentrated McLaren.
Designed as the most extreme road-legal McLaren ever, it is the third of 15 new models or derivatives due by the end of 2022 under the McLaren Track22 business plan. It will be delivered ahead of a second future Ultimate Series model codenamed BP23, which aims to be the world’s first Hyper-GT.
Positioned above McLaren’s core Super Series, the Ultimate Series has previously comprised the McLaren P1 and McLaren P1 GTR. Like these two cars, the new generation of McLaren Ultimate Series models will be available in strictly limited numbers.
