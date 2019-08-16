Home » News » McLaren » McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

16 August 2019 17:03:39

Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new Ultimate Series McLaren supercar, focused on pure, open-top driving, will be announced by CEO, Mike Flewitt during a customer briefing at the Pebble Beach Concours.

The as yet unnamed model is a two- seat, open cockpit roadster that will be the latest offering in McLaren’s range-topping Ultimate series lineage of supercars that includes the P1, Senna and Speedtail.

Strictly limited to just 399 examples, the roadster will differ from both the McLaren Senna’s focus on being the ultimate road-legal track car and the Speedtail’s high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure and an unrivalled sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.
Classical roadster proportions, elegant sweeping lines and low-profile dihedral doors all reflect the car’s singular purpose as a thrilling road car dedicated to the love of driving.

While designed more for the road than the track, the new model will utilize McLaren’s trademark carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna to ensure breath-taking performance.

Coming to market in late 2020, the new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna (£750,000) and Speedtail (£2.1 million) models. The company will be taking expressions of interest from current customers at the Pebble Beach Concours over the course of this weekend.



Related Specs

  1. 2005 Brabus SLR McLaren

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm

  2. 2007 Brabus SLR McLaren Roadster

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A

  3. 1994 McLaren F1

    Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  4. 1997 McLaren F1 GT

    Engine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  5. 1993 McLaren F1 GTR

    Engine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

