McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new Ultimate Series McLaren supercar, focused on pure, open-top driving, will be announced by CEO, Mike Flewitt during a customer briefing at the Pebble Beach Concours.





The as yet unnamed model is a two- seat, open cockpit roadster that will be the latest offering in McLaren’s range-topping Ultimate series lineage of supercars that includes the P1, Senna and Speedtail.





Strictly limited to just 399 examples, the roadster will differ from both the McLaren Senna’s focus on being the ultimate road-legal track car and the Speedtail’s high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure and an unrivalled sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.





Classical roadster proportions, elegant sweeping lines and low-profile dihedral doors all reflect the car’s singular purpose as a thrilling road car dedicated to the love of driving.





While designed more for the road than the track, the new model will utilize McLaren’s trademark carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna to ensure breath-taking performance.





Coming to market in late 2020, the new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna (£750,000) and Speedtail (£2.1 million) models. The company will be taking expressions of interest from current customers at the Pebble Beach Concours over the course of this weekend.













Tags: mclaren, mclaren speedtail, mclaren ultimate series, mclaren pebble beach

Posted in McLaren, Future Cars