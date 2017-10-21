Home » News » McLaren » McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car

McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car

21 October 2017 11:44:34

Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. 

McLaren has confirmed that the next model to be introduced under its Track22 business plan will be an addition to the Ultimate Series. Its mission is to be the most extreme, track-concentrated road car McLaren has yet designed.

To be publicly revealed in the first quarter of 2018, it will be delivered ahead of a second future Ultimate Series model codenamed BP23 which aims to be the world’s first Hyper-GT. As members of the McLaren Ultimate Series, both will be produced in very limited numbers and all examples are already assigned. 
Ultimate Series models are positioned above McLaren’s core Super Series and have a distinct focus. Previous examples of the Series include the McLaren P1 and McLaren P1 GTR.

This next model to join the Ultimate Series will be the ultimate track car but will be road legal. Daily usability is being sacrificed to give the most intensive driver experience around a circuit. Its design, described as brutal, will be the purest expression yet of the company’s ‘form follows function’ philosophy.

More details, including the car’s name, will be revealed before the end of this year.


