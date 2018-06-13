Home » News » McLaren » McLaren teases again its supercar ahead of Goodwood FOS

McLaren teases again its supercar ahead of Goodwood FOS

13 June 2018 17:42:08

McLaren is building up awareness ahead of this year Goodwood Festival of Speed, the place where the fans will see for the first time the new supercar born in Woking.

The next new McLaren is just two weeks away from being revealed online. To keep the world guessing, a second image has been released revealing a pair of formidable top-exit exhausts. This follows the issue last week of a partial view of its dramatic rear.

The car, which will be driven up the famous Goodwood Hill Climb for the first time on Thursday July 12, will be the fifth model to be announced under McLaren’s Track22 business plan. It will benefit from increased power, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and enhanced driver engagement. 
It will also deliver track-focused dynamics. And like the McLaren Senna, the most recent model revealed by the Woking-based company, it will be limited to the few.

The wait to learn more will be brief: images of the car will be released online – together with its name – at 13:00 BST on June 28. 



