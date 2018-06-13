McLaren teases again its supercar ahead of Goodwood FOS
13 June 2018 17:42:08
McLaren is building up awareness ahead of this year Goodwood Festival of Speed, the place where the fans will see for the first time the new supercar born in Woking.
The next new McLaren is just two weeks away from being revealed online. To keep the world guessing, a second image has been released revealing a pair of formidable top-exit exhausts. This follows the issue last week of a partial view of its dramatic rear.
The car, which will be driven up the famous Goodwood Hill Climb for the first time on Thursday July 12, will be the fifth model to be announced under McLaren’s Track22 business plan. It will benefit from increased power, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and enhanced driver engagement.
It will also deliver track-focused dynamics. And like the McLaren Senna, the most recent model revealed by the Woking-based company, it will be limited to the few.
The wait to learn more will be brief: images of the car will be released online – together with its name – at 13:00 BST on June 28.
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
