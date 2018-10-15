McLaren Speedtail will be revealed on October 26 - we have a new teaser picture

A few months ago, McLaren announced that it will come out with a new model that will be part of the Super Series. The car will be named Supertail and it is considered a successor for the F1 legend model.





The new McLaren Speedtail will be the fastest McLaren ever built and it deliver more than 1.000 horsepower. The new Speedtail will have a 1+2 seats configuration and it will be produced in 106 units just like the original F1.





More than that, the British car manufacturer sais all the units are already researved. In order to keep us intrigued, McLaren published a new teaser picture with the upcoming Speedtail and with a release date: October 26.

Tags: mclaren, mclaren speedtail, speedtail

Posted in McLaren, New Vehicles