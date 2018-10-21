McLaren Speedtail to offer a gold emblem for its clients
21 October 2018 18:14:08
|Tweet
To create a sense of exclusiveness for its future clients who already ordered the McLaren Speedtail, the UK manufacturer is offered a special finish on the car. The clients can add a unique finishing touch to their 243mph-plus Hyper-GT by selecting from a range of optional finishes for their car’s badging.
The material finish that McLaren has chosen to exhibit first is a combination of 18 carat white gold and carbon-fibre inlays. The materials used represent just one of the innovative ways Speedtail is combining art with extreme performance and is already proving popular with customers who have seen the car at its first private preview event.
McLaren Automotive’s famous brand badge, featuring the McLaren ‘Speedmark’ logo, is crafted in gold by a specialist company in the UK’s Birmingham Jewellery Quarter. A set of three badges, two brand badges (front) and one name badge (rear), is available as part of the limitless tailoring opportunities available from McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for the three-seat Hyper-GT.
The 18 carat white-gold emblems on the front and back of Speedtail are laser-etched with a McLaren hallmark, showing where and when they were created, and feature carbon inserts utilising McLaren’s new and exclusive TPT (Thin Ply Technology). The front badge weighs 100 grams. But for the more weight-conscious customer, a lacquered transfer which weighs almost nothing can be specified instead.
The gold badge set has been hand-crafted for the Woking-based sportscar and supercar manufacturer by Vaughtons, which since 1819 has been creating the most exclusive badges and trophies – including Olympic gold medals and football’s FA Cup.
It is not the first time that real gold has been used in a McLaren car. Speedtail’s three-seat, central-driving-position forerunner, the legendary McLaren F1 of 1993, famously used gold foil as a heat shield in the engine compartment.
The Speedtail’s petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain, with a now-confirmed output of more than 1000PS, will deliver a top speed of over 243mph, the mark set by the McLaren F1. Just 106 Speedtails are being created, mirroring the number of F1s sold in the 1990s. Each car is priced from £1.75 million plus local taxes, and all have been allocated.
As standard, the Speedtail's McLaren badge is made of aluminium with a gloss black inlay. In addition to thesolid white-gold badge with TPT carbon inlays,there is also a solid platinum version available - one more element of the bespoking opportunities that MSO is offering clients to ensure that every Speedtail is unique.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Toyota 4Runner celebrates its 35th year
Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials
McLaren Speedtail to offer a gold emblem for its clients
-
New Audi e-tron UK pricing announced
GAC Motors Eupheme EV Electric SUV enters production
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Related Specs
2005 Brabus SLR McLarenEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm
2007 Brabus SLR McLaren RoadsterEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1994 McLaren F1Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Market News
Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
Gadgets
Subaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million cars
As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and ...
As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and ...
Various News
John Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to London
Along its 100 history, Rolls Royce produced many exclusive cars that now value more than current models. One of this cars was a tribute to legendary singer ...
Along its 100 history, Rolls Royce produced many exclusive cars that now value more than current models. One of this cars was a tribute to legendary singer ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. ...