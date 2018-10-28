McLaren Speedtail is the fastest McLaren ever made
28 October 2018 10:21:03
|Tweet
McLaren has unveiled the all-new Speedtail. Known as a former replacement for the legendary F1, the new Speedtail comes with a hybrid powertrain.
McLaren didn't give us details about the engines inside, but they have told us that the hybrid powertrain can deliver 1,050 horsepower. Also, the not to 300 km/h is done in 12.8 seconds, which is 3.7 seconds quicker than the McLaren P1.
More than that, the Speedtail has a top speed of 403 km/h which makes it the fastest production series McLaren ever made.
Inside the cabin of the Speedtail you'll find a 1+2 configuration seats. The British car manufacturer has prepared 5 screens (2 for the cameras that act as rearview mirrors, 2 for the infotainment system and one for the instrument cluster). Also, the Brits have put some controls on the headliner as you will be able to see the transmission buttons and the windows controls.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen unveiled the all-new T-Cross
BMW has prepared some M Performance accessories for the X5
McLaren Speedtail is the fastest McLaren ever made
-
Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue
Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring
Related Specs
2005 Brabus SLR McLarenEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm
2007 Brabus SLR McLaren RoadsterEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1994 McLaren F1Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...