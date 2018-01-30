McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most comprehensive customisation programs in the world, offering unlimited choices for McLaren clients. And these are just a few examples.
10 unique McLaren sportscars that emulate the look and feel of a McLaren 570S GT4 race car but are fully road-legal have today been delivered to their new owners at a special McLaren customer event near Las Vegas, USA.
Commissioned as an MSO Bespoke project the 10 MSO X cars were ordered by the US market’s largest McLaren retailer, McLaren Newport Beach.
Designed to mirror the external appearance of the McLaren 570S GT4 race car as closely as possible, the MSO X cars are deliberately finished in accordance with race car design practice and all have liveries inspired by McLaren F1 GTR endurance race cars of the mid-1990s.
The revised design of the MSO X cars optimises circuit aerodynamic efficiency, with each car featuring a 570S GT4-inspired, pylon-mounted rear wing that provides approaching 100kg of extra downforce. A fully functional ‘goose neck’ carbon fibre roof snorkel for enhanced induction airflow, inspired by the 1997 F1 GTR Longtail, additionally delivers a unique cockpit sound.
Extensive use of satin finish carbon fibre across the entire bodywork, including roof, bonnet, side skirts and engine cover, as well as a unique rear bumper with ‘cut-outs’, helps to reduce weight.
The interior of each MSO X car features a track-oriented, minimalist design and is visibly different to any other McLaren Sports Series road car. The carbon fibre Monocell 2 chassis is deliberately exposed, complementing carbon shell bucket seats, exposed carbon fibre sill panels and a bespoke carbon fibre bulkhead that features stowage space for a race helmet.
The centre tunnel storage bin has been removed to save weight and the raised, carbon fibre centre console that features in the 570S GT4 further accentuates the racing intent. The MSO X cars are also equipped with a colour matched harness bar to hold the 6-point racing harnesses for track driving (in addition to regular three point belts) and McLaren Track Telemetry with a full suite of cameras.
