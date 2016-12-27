McLaren Special Operations accessories for 12C and 650S
27 December 2016 16:59:22
McLaren understood it can make a lot of money by tuning its already sold cars. The Uk-based manufacturer decided to introduce a program that will assign McLaren Special Operations in modifying current supercars.
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) Defined accessories, offered and installed through McLaren retailers, can now be widely applied to any McLaren Super Series models from the 12C to the 675LT and at any point in the car’s ownership.
The accessories enhance the design of the car and also frequently bring a performance advantage, as a result of weight saving.
Among the exterior embellishments in the MSO Defined Super Series collection are a Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, which reduces weight and enhances airflow, and Carbon Fibre Mirror Arms which can be coupled with matching mirror casings.
The range also includes Carbon Fibre Louvered Front Fenders, which take inspiration from McLaren historic race cars, such as the renowned 1970 Can-Am winning McLaren M8D to save 0.5 kilograms over the standard equivalent.
They feature vented wheel arch liners, to remove turbulent air from under the wheel arches giving more grip over the front axle. Also available is a carbon fibre bonnet that is finished in visual carbon fibre for increased impact, as seen on the limited-edition McLaren 650S Can-Am model.
Interior enhancements begin with MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Vent Bezels. Carbon Fibre Sill Tops highlight the driver-focused design of the cabin, as well as protect the sills of the MonoCell structure. While likely to interest the track day enthusiasts are a Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel, which can be trimmed in leather or Alcantara®, and Extended Carbon Fibre Gear Shift Paddles.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here
Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
