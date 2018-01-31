McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers
31 January 2018 17:26:54
|Tweet
What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren Special operations managed to do so with one of its latest cars.
A one-of-a-kind McLaren 720S created by the British luxury sportscar and supercar manufacturer has been auctioned for charity at the Naples Winter Wine Festival, raising $650,000 for the Naples Children & Education Foundation.
Developed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke 720S in Luxury specification features a range of additional options including extensive use of carbon fibre on both the exterior and interior of the car.
Additional MSO-specific content includes a Nerello Red exterior paint finish (named after the Nerello Mascalese grape from the Mascali area of Castaia, Sicily); a Saddle Brown with Nerello stitching leather interior; and a custom steering wheel featuring leather and Carbon Black leather grips. A grape motif is featured throughout the vehicle and a bespoke dedication plate marks the specialty commission.
With a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 720PS/710hp and 770NM/568 lb ft of torque, 0-60mph takes only 2.8 seconds in the McLaren 720S, while 0-124mph is reached in a blistering 7.8 seconds.
The McLaren 720S has a starting price of $284,745 in the United States (£208,600 in the UK).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance became the largest manufacturer in the world
-
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Hyundai Santa Fe sketches revealed
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Related Specs
2002 McLaren MP4-17Engine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2003 McLaren MP4-17DEngine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 SEngine: V8, Power: 478 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 820 nm / 501.5 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Various News
Mazda recalls B-Series models because of Takata airbags
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...