McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers

What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren Special operations managed to do so with one of its latest cars.





A one-of-a-kind McLaren 720S created by the British luxury sportscar and supercar manufacturer has been auctioned for charity at the Naples Winter Wine Festival, raising $650,000 for the Naples Children & Education Foundation.





Developed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke 720S in Luxury specification features a range of additional options including extensive use of carbon fibre on both the exterior and interior of the car.





Additional MSO-specific content includes a Nerello Red exterior paint finish (named after the Nerello Mascalese grape from the Mascali area of Castaia, Sicily); a Saddle Brown with Nerello stitching leather interior; and a custom steering wheel featuring leather and Carbon Black leather grips. A grape motif is featured throughout the vehicle and a bespoke dedication plate marks the specialty commission.





With a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 720PS/710hp and 770NM/568 lb ft of torque, 0-60mph takes only 2.8 seconds in the McLaren 720S, while 0-124mph is reached in a blistering 7.8 seconds.





The McLaren 720S has a starting price of $284,745 in the United States (£208,600 in the UK).









