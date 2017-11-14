McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO

McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar designed by McLaren Operations (MSO) is the centrepiece of the McLaren display at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show.





Created as an MSO Bespoke commission, the service from McLaren Special Operations that allows almost limitless enhancement and personalisation of McLaren cars, the 720S is in Zenith Black paint with a satin finish. Gold-coloured alloy wheels, a 24-carat gold engine heatshield and gold-coloured interior components complement the exterior colour.





A plaque inside the car identifies it as a ‘1 of 1’ MSO commission, a fact also communicated by the unique rear wing that bears part of a famous quote by McLaren founder, Bruce McLaren: ‘Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone’, is painted across the upper surface of the wing in gold Arabic lettering, stylised to echo the Dubai city skyline.





To personalise the car added more than 120 hours to the production process. The rear wing alone took 30 hours to complete, using stencils produced by the MSO design visualisation team.





The interior of the car is equally special: black Alcantara and black leather trim are complemented by MSO Defined carbon fibre sill panels, fascia vents and steering wheel, in addition to a regular carbon fibre interior upgrade pack.





The MSO Bespoke team added satin gold-painted extended gearshift paddles, a satin gold-coloured centre band to the steering wheel and pinstriping in the same hue to the spokes.





The McLaren supercar is powered by a 4.0 V8 twin-turbocharged engine and capable of accelerating from 0 – 200km/h (0 – 124mph) in just 7.8 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 341km/h (212mph).









