McLaren launches its first luggage set
22 August 2019 17:58:36
McLaren is offering not only supercars that drive fantastic, but also options of customising the cars to the highest level. And after they showed us what the MSO division can do with the cars, McLaren is now ready to take us to a new level.
The UK manufacturer unveiled its first bespoke luggage collection, designed exclusively for the McLaren GT by McLaren Special Operations. Developed together by McLaren Automotive’s design and engineering teams and Italian luggage specialist, the four-piece set maximises the McLaren GT’s capacious luggage space and includes made-to-measure storage solutions for golf clubs.
With the McLaren GT’s deep front boot and long rear luggage deck under the lift-up glass tailgate, the supercar of the Grand Touring world is not only McLaren’s most spacious and practical car, but also ranks amongst the most flexible and accommodating mid-engined two-seaters ever made.
The McLaren GT Luggage Set has been designed and developed to conform to the brand highest’s standards of engineering, quality and exclusivity. The set consists of four pieces, the garment case, the weekend bag, the cabin bag and the full-size golf bag.
The four pieces perfectly complete the McLaren GT’s elegance. Each bag in the collection is hand-assembled by specialists in Italy, using the same luxury, soft and supple semi-aniline leather and stitch pattern that adorns the interior of the McLaren GT. Three colours are available: Pioneer Black, Luxe Black and Luxe Porcelain. Stitching and piping colourways have been selected to match the GT’s two specification levels (Pioneer and Luxe), the GT launch colours of Namaka Blue, Burnished Copper and Veridian Green, in addition to the other colour specification options for the GT.
The McLaren GT is priced from £163,000 with first deliveries expected by the end of 2019. The McLaren GT bespoke luggage collection will be available from the Global Retailer Network from September onwards, with prices starting at £1,700.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
