McLaren launches its first luggage set

McLaren is offering not only supercars that drive fantastic, but also options of customising the cars to the highest level. And after they showed us what the MSO division can do with the cars, McLaren is now ready to take us to a new level.





The UK manufacturer unveiled its first bespoke luggage collection, designed exclusively for the McLaren GT by McLaren Special Operations. Developed together by McLaren Automotive’s design and engineering teams and Italian luggage specialist, the four-piece set maximises the McLaren GT’s capacious luggage space and includes made-to-measure storage solutions for golf clubs.





With the McLaren GT’s deep front boot and long rear luggage deck under the lift-up glass tailgate, the supercar of the Grand Touring world is not only McLaren’s most spacious and practical car, but also ranks amongst the most flexible and accommodating mid-engined two-seaters ever made.





The McLaren GT Luggage Set has been designed and developed to conform to the brand highest’s standards of engineering, quality and exclusivity. The set consists of four pieces, the garment case, the weekend bag, the cabin bag and the full-size golf bag.





The four pieces perfectly complete the McLaren GT’s elegance. Each bag in the collection is hand-assembled by specialists in Italy, using the same luxury, soft and supple semi-aniline leather and stitch pattern that adorns the interior of the McLaren GT. Three colours are available: Pioneer Black, Luxe Black and Luxe Porcelain. Stitching and piping colourways have been selected to match the GT’s two specification levels (Pioneer and Luxe), the GT launch colours of Namaka Blue, Burnished Copper and Veridian Green, in addition to the other colour specification options for the GT.





The McLaren GT is priced from £163,000 with first deliveries expected by the end of 2019. The McLaren GT bespoke luggage collection will be available from the Global Retailer Network from September onwards, with prices starting at £1,700.









