McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
28 March 2017 17:08:08
|Tweet
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure it will manage to surpass its rival's performances, McLaren invests a lot in aerodynamics.
They have released a new design sketch of the forthcoming ‘Hyper-GT’. Codenamed BP23, the car will be the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever produced.
Development of BP23 is currently underway at McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke division of McLaren responsible for designing and crafting the new addition to the McLaren Ultimate Series product family. The BP23 codename is taken from the car being MSO’s second Bespoke project and it having three seats.
Production will be limited to 106 examples, the same volume as the McLaren F1. BP23 owners will work alongside MSO to select colours, trim materials and other points of personalisation unique to them.
The first examples of BP23 are expected to be delivered in 2019.
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1969 McLaren M6GTEngine: Chevrolet LT1 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 502 nm / 370.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...