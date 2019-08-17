McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach

McLaren is using this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to showcase a new supercar, the new Mclaren GT created by MSO and featuring personalisation options available through McLaren Special Operations.





The McLaren GT reimagines the spirit of traditional Grand Touring, offering the engaging drive McLaren is known for, as well as the space, comfort and usability expected of a GT. The McLaren GT on display on the Concept Car Lawn at the world-renowned event in California showcases the personalisation options available from MSO for the new GT.





It features a newly developed exterior paint colour, MSO Defined Flux Silver, contrasted by an MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite exterior paint applied to the door skirts, front splitter, wing mirrors, rear bumper and diffuser. Complementing the exterior are MSO Bespoke Satin Graphite Iron Brake Calipers and the MSO Bright Pack, featuring a bright chrome exterior upper window surround, polished titanium exhaust finisher and Gloss Black Diamond Cut wheels.





While most MSO show cars focus on the exterior, MSO’s bespoke creativity truly comes to life in the interior. Most notably, MSO Bespoke Geoform Stitching, inspired by the geometric canopy design of the British Museum, is applied to the seat backs, sun visor, door cards and armrest, elevating the cabin to another level of luxury. Interior materials include Flux White Leather, which contains a subtle, metallic sheen, and a contrasting Satin Graphite Leather, to complement the exterior colour. The MSO logo is debossed in the headrests and leather sills, while MSO Bespoke Silver Infused Carbon Fibre is applied to the extended gear shift paddles and the steering wheel clasp. The MSO Electrochromic Roof, Bespoke floormats and MSO Painted Key Back, in Flux Silver to match the exterior body colour, round out the specification.





The McLaren GT features a 620PS 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 mated to a 7-speed SSG transmission that delivers linear, seamless and relentless acceleration. The performance statistics speak for themselves: 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 3.2 seconds, while 0-200km/h (0-124mph) is dispatched in 9.0 seconds.













