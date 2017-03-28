McLaren Genuine Accesories collection gets detailed
28 March 2017 17:33:13
McLaren is constantly developing new accessories for its range of supercars, helping its clients to stay up to date, even if they have bought the car years ago.
A new range of official options and accessories developed by McLaren will allow owners of 540C, 570S and 570GT to protect their vehicles from the elements and the rigours of road driving, and give them even more individual appeal.
McLaren protection products include indoor and outdoor vehicle covers as well as branded floor and luggage bin mats. Also available are front skid plates, which protect the aerodynamically-optimised front diffuser from contact with the ground.
Customers wanting to add a personal touch to their Sports Series can choose from crafted exterior and interior customisation options. Exterior modifications include a wide variety of expertly engineered, forged alloy wheel designs available in stealth, silver and diamond cut finishes, as well as several lightweight and coloured brake calipers. Three carbon fibre packs are also available as separate items, with the following components able to be fitted at the customer’s convenience:
Carbon fibre side intakes
Carbon fibre mirror casings
Carbon fibre side skirts
Carbon fibre aero blades
Carbon fibre front splitter
Carbon fibre rear bumper
Carbon fibre rear wing
Carbon fibre rear diffuser
Carbon fibre rear deck and plenum cover
The cabin can be further enhanced with coloured seat belts and a carbon fibre steering wheel, featuring extended gear paddles and a grip area finished in either leather or Alcantara®. Additionally, the following components have been selected to complement the uncluttered layout of the Sports Series interior:
Carbon fibre switch packs and IRIS surround
Carbon fibre upper speaker surround
Carbon fibre sill finisher with McLaren branding
Carbon fibre side tunnels
