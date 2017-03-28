McLaren Genuine Accesories collection gets detailed

McLaren is constantly developing new accessories for its range of supercars, helping its clients to stay up to date, even if they have bought the car years ago.





A new range of official options and accessories developed by McLaren will allow owners of 540C, 570S and 570GT to protect their vehicles from the elements and the rigours of road driving, and give them even more individual appeal.





McLaren protection products include indoor and outdoor vehicle covers as well as branded floor and luggage bin mats. Also available are front skid plates, which protect the aerodynamically-optimised front diffuser from contact with the ground.





Customers wanting to add a personal touch to their Sports Series can choose from crafted exterior and interior customisation options. Exterior modifications include a wide variety of expertly engineered, forged alloy wheel designs available in stealth, silver and diamond cut finishes, as well as several lightweight and coloured brake calipers. Three carbon fibre packs are also available as separate items, with the following components able to be fitted at the customer’s convenience:





Carbon fibre side intakes

Carbon fibre mirror casings

Carbon fibre side skirts

Carbon fibre aero blades

Carbon fibre front splitter

Carbon fibre rear bumper

Carbon fibre rear wing

Carbon fibre rear diffuser

Carbon fibre rear deck and plenum cover





The cabin can be further enhanced with coloured seat belts and a carbon fibre steering wheel, featuring extended gear paddles and a grip area finished in either leather or Alcantara®. Additionally, the following components have been selected to complement the uncluttered layout of the Sports Series interior:





Carbon fibre switch packs and IRIS surround

Carbon fibre upper speaker surround

Carbon fibre sill finisher with McLaren branding

Carbon fibre side tunnels









