McLaren, fastest growing luxury brand in UK
10 July 2018 17:26:59
Established not so long ago, McLaren is one of the youngest supercar brands in the world and one of UK's most popular luxury brands. According to a recent study, the British creator of luxury sportscars and supercars recorded a 47.73% year-on-year growth and registered 390 vehicles in the first half of 2018.
In addition, the brand increased their number of UK retailers to eight with McLaren Hatfield and McLaren Leeds opening doors for business. A new location for the south coast of England is currently under consideration.
Sales are almost equally split between the brand’s Sports and Super Series lines. McLaren Automotive recently celebrated the assembly of its 15,000th car and is now regularly producing 20 cars each and every day to meet global demand, not least from its home market. This now includes the McLaren Senna of which the first UK example will soon be delivered.
David Gilbert, Managing Director – McLaren Europe commented: “We’re excited to be the fastest growing luxury automotive brand in the UK. It’s thanks to the hard work and professionalism of our employees, as well as our excellent retail partners. Furthermore, this significant growth in the luxury space highlights the irresistible appeal of our hand-assembled product range and our continuous focus on delivering a thrilling driving experience. We look forward to continuing our success as we move into the second half of the year.”
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with 'self-learning' ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Volkswagen to unveil new Camper Van
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Jaguar XJ50 special edition launched
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
