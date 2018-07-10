Home » News » McLaren » McLaren, fastest growing luxury brand in UK

McLaren, fastest growing luxury brand in UK

10 July 2018 17:26:59

Established not so long ago, McLaren is one of the youngest supercar brands in the world and one of UK's most popular luxury brands. According to a recent study, the British creator of luxury sportscars and supercars recorded a 47.73% year-on-year growth and registered 390 vehicles in the first half of 2018. 

In addition, the brand increased their number of UK retailers to eight with McLaren Hatfield and McLaren Leeds opening doors for business. A new location for the south coast of England is currently under consideration.

Sales are almost equally split between the brand’s Sports and Super Series lines. McLaren Automotive recently celebrated the assembly of its 15,000th car and is now regularly producing 20 cars each and every day to meet global demand, not least from its home market. This now includes the McLaren Senna of which the first UK example will soon be delivered.
McLaren, fastest growing luxury brand in UK
McLaren, fastest growing luxury brand in UK Photos

David Gilbert, Managing Director – McLaren Europe commented: “We’re excited to be the fastest growing luxury automotive brand in the UK. It’s thanks to the hard work and professionalism of our employees, as well as our excellent retail partners. Furthermore, this significant growth in the luxury space highlights the irresistible appeal of our hand-assembled product range and our continuous focus on delivering a thrilling driving experience. We look forward to continuing our success as we move into the second half of the year.”



