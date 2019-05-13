McLaren Automotive to launch the new GT
13 May 2019 11:13:55
|Tweet
One of the most successful supercar manufacturers, with a fantastic evolution in the last years, is McLaren. One of the reasons McLaren is doing so good and selling so many cars is the comprehensive range. A range that will be expanded in the close future.
McLaren Automotive will next week unveil the latest addition to its expanding family of cars – the new McLaren GT.
Positioned alongside the existing McLaren Sports Series and Super Series, the McLaren GT is poised to redefine the rules of the Grand Tourer segment, introducing renowned McLaren engineering and dynamic attributes alongside high-quality materials and exceptional comfort.
The fourth new car to be confirmed under the £1.2bn McLaren Automotive Track25 business plan and the only Grand Tourer to share DNA with the McLaren Speedtail Hyper-GT, the new McLaren GT will be unveiled online in its full superlight beauty on Wednesday, May 15.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1969 McLaren M6GTEngine: Chevrolet LT1 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 502 nm / 370.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...