McLaren and Belstaff create new line of clothes
9 November 2018 17:56:16
McLaren is used to associate with important brands for its dedicated line of clothes and accessories. A unique new “capsule” collection of men’s and women’s luxury clothes is announced by McLaren Automotive and Belstaff, marking the first collaboration between the creator of luxury, high-performance sportscars and supercars and the iconic British clothing brand.
Each piece has been purposefully designed to incorporate ergonomic seam lines and innovative stretch fabrics to allow for a full range of movement for a lifestyle at the wheel and beyond the car.
The Belstaff X McLaren Collection comprises 10 men’s outerwear items and three women’s pieces, with each element embodying the design ethos, materials innovation and performance of the two brands.
As with McLaren’s range of luxury performance cars, the products in the Belstaff X McLaren Collection tell the visual story of their function in a simple but technically precise way. The pieces feature classic designs and a limited colour palette of black and deep navy, in order to be flexible and functional and as easy to wear during the working week as at weekends.
Mesh ventilations, laser-cut seams, pivot armholes, padded shoulders for seatbelt comfort, concealed micro pockets and minimal necklines to aid peripheral vision are some of the ways in which the Belstaff X McLaren Collection has been tailored for in-car comfort. Innovative stretch fabrics allow for a full range of movement while the lightweight, breathable and water-resistant fabrics ensure pieces can be worn in a variety of environments.
Both men’s and women’s collection are centred around three outwear styles: an all-season Performance Shell Field Jacket; a lightweight stretch nylon outerwear, named the Lightweight Hero Driving Jacket; a Hybrid Leather Driving Jacket. The men’s collection also features other suiting, shirting and layering options. Each piece in the Collection features a serial number and a Belstaff X McLaren label.
