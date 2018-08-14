McLaren 720S Track Theme special edition
14 August 2018 17:15:50
|Tweet
McLaren is offering a long list of customisation options for its current range, but clients can also opt for the MSO treatment. The McLaren Special Operations can create a car that perfectly fits the wishes of the client. The same with the most recent McLaren 720S Track Theme that is painted in Anniversary White and unashamedly influenced by McLaren Formula 1 car.
The first 720S Track Theme has been comissioned by McLaren Manchester and is finished in Anniversary White – an MSO Bespoke exterior paint inspired by the championship-winning McLaren Formula 1 cars of the 80’s.
The exterior is set-off by hand-painted detailing to bonnet, doors, rear quarter panels and airbrake in Carbon Black and McLaren’s Formula 1 colour from 2017, Tarroco Orange. Detailing in the same orange hue on the outer rim of the gloss black wheels and a Speedy Kiwi representation on the mirror casings complete the exterior enhancements.
All exterior and interior carbon fibre components have a satin finish, saving weight as well as reinforcing the authentic sporting intent. The cabin is trimmed in Jet Black Alcantara® with McLaren Orange contrast stitching. A titanium harness bar – typically 50% lighter than a steel version – is installed and can be fitted with a six-point harness for track use.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 McLaren MP4-17Engine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2003 McLaren MP4-17DEngine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 SEngine: V8, Power: 478 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 820 nm / 501.5 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...
Custom Cars
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Future Cars
Audi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is unique
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Market News
Mercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Various News
Aston Martin is looking for a Nurburgring all-time record with the Valkyrie AMR Pro
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...