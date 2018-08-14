McLaren 720S Track Theme special edition

McLaren is offering a long list of customisation options for its current range, but clients can also opt for the MSO treatment. The McLaren Special Operations can create a car that perfectly fits the wishes of the client. The same with the most recent McLaren 720S Track Theme that is painted in Anniversary White and unashamedly influenced by McLaren Formula 1 car.





The first 720S Track Theme has been comissioned by McLaren Manchester and is finished in Anniversary White – an MSO Bespoke exterior paint inspired by the championship-winning McLaren Formula 1 cars of the 80’s.





The exterior is set-off by hand-painted detailing to bonnet, doors, rear quarter panels and airbrake in Carbon Black and McLaren’s Formula 1 colour from 2017, Tarroco Orange. Detailing in the same orange hue on the outer rim of the gloss black wheels and a Speedy Kiwi representation on the mirror casings complete the exterior enhancements.





All exterior and interior carbon fibre components have a satin finish, saving weight as well as reinforcing the authentic sporting intent. The cabin is trimmed in Jet Black Alcantara® with McLaren Orange contrast stitching. A titanium harness bar – typically 50% lighter than a steel version – is installed and can be fitted with a six-point harness for track use.









Tags: mclaren, mclaren 720s, mclaren 720s track theme, mclaren 720s special edition

