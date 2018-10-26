McLaren 720S Track Pack US pricing announced

US is the biggest market for McLaren, the UK manufacturer who managed to match the supercars from Ferrari and Lamborghini in under 10 years. The latest product offered by McLaren on the US market is the Track Pack offered for its 720S supercar.





The McLaren 720S Track Pack establishes a new pinnacle of track focus within McLaren’s core Super Series line-up. The introduction follows the availability of a Track Pack for McLaren’s Sports Series, which one in ten 570S buyers specify.





Available now for the 720S, the Track Pack’s individual features comprise functional and visual upgrades and deliver a weight-saving of nearly 53lbs (24kg). Based on 720S Performance specification – which, with hood air intakes, rear fender air intakes and door mirror casings in carbon fibre and engine bay ambient lighting, already turns heads in any pit lane or paddock – the Track Pack exterior features are Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels, an MSO Defined Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Active Rear Spoiler and a Sports Exhaust.





The Track Pack adds even more motorsport intent to a car designed from the outset to excel on both road and circuit and having a bespoke Track setting among its drive modes and a lightweight but incredibly strong and stiff carbon fibre Monocage II body structure at its core. McLaren’s acclaimed 720ps twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine delivers acceleration from standstill to 124mph in just 7.8 seconds, with Proactive Chassis Control II active suspension and carbon-ceramic disc brakes.





Owners can analyse their track driving using another element of the Track Pack, namely the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system. Using three video cameras built into the car and advanced data-logging software, MTT allows a driver to monitor their performance and understand where opportunities to improve lie. A range of real-time data is displayed – such as lap times, sector splits and driver comparisons – as well as video footage to spot missed apexes and premature or delayed braking points.





The Track Pack adds $28,000 to the price of a McLaren 720S, which represents a saving over the cost of purchasing the individual Pack components separately. The 720S Coupe in Performance specification with Track Pack is available to order from McLaren Automotive retailers for 2019 delivery, priced from $332,770 USD.













