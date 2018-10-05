McLaren 720S Track Pack introduced

McLaren knows that some of its clients are always looking for the sportiest package to use on the circuit. So the British manufacturer decided to introduce a new Track Pack specification for the McLaren 720S.





The introduction of the Track Pack for 720S comes as McLaren’s new 720S GT3 race car moves into the next stage of its development programme. Further rigorous testing has been taking place throughout Europe, including earlier this week at the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic where the two cars came together to share track time. To date, the McLaren Automotive Customer Racing division has tested extensively at six European circuits, with ten different drivers experiencing the car.





Available now for the road-legal 720S, the Track Pack’s individual features comprise functional and visual upgrades and deliver a weight-saving of 24kg. Based on 720S Performance specification – which, with hood air intakes, rear fender air intakes and door mirror casings in carbon fibre and engine bay ambient lighting, already turns heads in any pit lane or paddock – the Track Pack exterior features are Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels, an MSO Defined Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Active Rear Spoiler and a Sports Exhaust.





McLaren’s 720ps twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine delivers acceleration from standstill to 200km/h (124mph) in just 7.8 seconds, with Proactive Chassis Control II active suspension and carbon-ceramic disc brakes optimising dynamic performance and braking.





Owners can analyse their track driving using another element of the Track Pack, namely the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system. Using three video cameras built into the car and advanced data-logging software, MTT allows a driver to monitor their performance and understand where opportunities to improve lie.





The Track Pack adds £28,360 to the price of a McLaren 720S, which represents a saving over the cost of purchasing the individual Pack components separately. The 720S Coupe in Performance specification with Track Pack is available to order from McLaren Automotive retailers for 2019 delivery, priced from £224,700.

















