McLaren 720S Stealth Theme is another special project by MSO
19 November 2018 10:32:53
Despite its name, the new package for the McLaren 720S will try to appeal to a customer wanting some attention. The MSO 720S Stealth Theme from McLaren Special Operations will ensure that one McLaren 720S owner stands out from the crowd even more than usual. The car was created for a bespoke order for McLaren retailer, McLaren London.
The McLaren 720S can be ordered as standard in one of three specification levels, with MSO Defined options among the additional features offered to customers who want their new car to be unlike others. Beyond this there are opportunities to further personalise a McLaren through MSO’s Bespoke services, where areas such as paint and interior stitching can be developed as themes to create a car that is one-of-a-kind.
‘Stealth’ was one of the MSO Bespoke themes visualised for the McLaren 720S on its global debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show; examples of the Velocity, Track and Pacific themes have already been produced as MSO Bespoke orders.
The scope of the Stealth theme encompasses MSO Defined Sarthe Grey exterior paint - a colour inspired by the McLaren F1 GTR that was victorious at the famous Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe in 1995 – and Vermillion Red contrast paint to accentuate the lines of the 720S body. The red detailing – on the front of the car and the bonnet and extending back along the bodysides to the rear deck – was hand-painted by master craftsmen and craftswomen at McLaren Special Operations in a near-200-hour process.
The theme of red accents is continued on the 10-Spoke Super Lightweight alloy wheels, which are finished in MSO Bespoke Satin Black with the outer rim and a single spoke in contrasting Vermillion Red. MSO Bespoke Satin Finish Visual Carbon Fibre components enhance the exterior of the car, with the Front Air Intakes, Door Mirror Casings, Door Mirror Arms, Rear Aero Bridges, Rear Deck and Service Cover and Rear Fender Air Intakes all in the lightweight material.
McLaren 720S Performance specification provides a sports-oriented interior with carbon fibre switch and centre panel surrounds and Alcantara trim material. In the case of this car, MSO Bespoke additions further develop the purposeful theme, with red leather and Apex Red stitching on the fascia, door inners and seats.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva

Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids

Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018

Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology

Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport

This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
