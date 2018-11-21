McLaren 720S Spider - first teaser picture
21 November 2018 13:40:29
McLaren just published the frist teaser picture with the upcoming McLaren 720S Spider. For now all we know is that the British car manufacturer will unveil the car on December 8th. And that is all.
But according to our sources, we can come with some other info. The roof will be a hard top and it can be opened during running. More than that, the car will be heavier (+50 kilograms more than the coupe) and also it will be slower. But do not expect to see some compact class hot hatch time.
Under the bonnet you'll have the chance to see a V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine that can deliver 720 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque. Just like the coupe, the new 720S Spider will come with a special seven speed automatic transmission.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
