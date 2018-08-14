McLaren 720S Pacific Theme launched

Along the new McLaren 720S Track Theme, the MSO division also prepared car inspired by the technical luxury of the sports car.





The 720S Pacific Theme by MSO was commissioned by McLaren Glasgow and delves into the blue of the world’s largest and deepest ocean for its inspiration. It is painted in Cerulean Blue, as featured on today’s McLaren Formula 1 car, with its door intakes finished in a darker Estoril Blue.





The paintwork is enhanced by another proven MSO capability, namely the tinting of carbon fibre components and Cobalt Blue-tinted carbon is used on the roof, front splitter, air intakes, mirror casings, rear diffuser, rear deck and rear bumper and engine cover.





The interior of the 720S Pacific Theme features standard seats with bespoke blue inserts and contrast stitching. The finishing touch is a discreet blue centre band on the steering wheel.





The personalisation of the cars is completed by MSO dedication plaque in the cabin, reinforcing its status as bespoke commissions from McLaren Special Operations.













