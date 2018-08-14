McLaren 720S Pacific Theme launched
14 August 2018 17:19:09
Along the new McLaren 720S Track Theme, the MSO division also prepared car inspired by the technical luxury of the sports car.
The 720S Pacific Theme by MSO was commissioned by McLaren Glasgow and delves into the blue of the world’s largest and deepest ocean for its inspiration. It is painted in Cerulean Blue, as featured on today’s McLaren Formula 1 car, with its door intakes finished in a darker Estoril Blue.
The paintwork is enhanced by another proven MSO capability, namely the tinting of carbon fibre components and Cobalt Blue-tinted carbon is used on the roof, front splitter, air intakes, mirror casings, rear diffuser, rear deck and rear bumper and engine cover.
The interior of the 720S Pacific Theme features standard seats with bespoke blue inserts and contrast stitching. The finishing touch is a discreet blue centre band on the steering wheel.
The personalisation of the cars is completed by MSO dedication plaque in the cabin, reinforcing its status as bespoke commissions from McLaren Special Operations.
McLaren 720S Pacific Theme launched Photos (1 photos)
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Audi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is unique
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Mercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Aston Martin is looking for a Nurburgring all-time record with the Valkyrie AMR Pro
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
