McLaren 720S - New details emerge

Everybody knows that the McLaren 650S will get a successor during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Its name is 720S (name not yet confirmed) and now we have new details about it.





First, the new McLaren 720S will feature a V8 biturbo 4.0 liter engine which will deliver 720 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. But the values are not confirmed by McLaren. We do know that Pirelli has developed special P Zero Corsa tires and according to a report this will improve the mechanical grip by 6%.





The new McLaren 720S will be able to run from not to 200 km/h in just 7.8 seconds and it will be able to stop in just 4.6 seconds and 117 meters.





"The extreme performance and dynamic prowess of the second-generation Super Series, honed by testing at the limits and beyond, provides the perfect foundation for it to be the most complete supercar across the full range of use." said McLaren Automotive Chief Test Driver, Chris Goodwin.

Source: McLaren