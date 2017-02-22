McLaren 720S - New details emerge
22 February 2017 13:56:10
|Tweet
Everybody knows that the McLaren 650S will get a successor during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Its name is 720S (name not yet confirmed) and now we have new details about it.
First, the new McLaren 720S will feature a V8 biturbo 4.0 liter engine which will deliver 720 horsepower and 680 Nm peak of torque. But the values are not confirmed by McLaren. We do know that Pirelli has developed special P Zero Corsa tires and according to a report this will improve the mechanical grip by 6%.
The new McLaren 720S will be able to run from not to 200 km/h in just 7.8 seconds and it will be able to stop in just 4.6 seconds and 117 meters.
"The extreme performance and dynamic prowess of the second-generation Super Series, honed by testing at the limits and beyond, provides the perfect foundation for it to be the most complete supercar across the full range of use." said McLaren Automotive Chief Test Driver, Chris Goodwin.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
McLaren 720S - New details emerge
2017 Skoda Rapid facelift - Official pictures and details
Aston Martin Vantage gets Red Bull Racing editions
-
Elextra electric supercar can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds
Toyota Yaris GRMN is the name of the Japanese supermini hothatch
Toyota i-TRIL Concept - An autonomous city vehicle
Related Specs
2002 McLaren MP4-17Engine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2003 McLaren MP4-17DEngine: F0110M V10N/AN/A
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 SEngine: V8, Power: 478 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 820 nm / 501.5 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...