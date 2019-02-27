McLaren 600LT Spider customised by MSO
27 February 2019 15:38:22
Recently unveiled and made available for world markets, the new Mclaren 600LT Spider was already included into MSO plans of customisations. McLaren Special Operations (MSO) is aiming to inspire prospective owners at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show with a specially curated design.
With all 600LTs hand-assembled and available only for a limited time, MSO is providing owners with the opportunity to commission a car that will remain not just rare but unique.
The car’s striking colour palette centres on a Dove Grey body with flashes of Napier Green outlining key design elements of the Longtail concept, from the more pronounced front splitter to the larger rear diffuser. Dove Grey, a solid colour to save weight, provides the perfect canvas on which the shimmering metallic Napier Green accents can stand out. The choice of Napier Green provides a link back to the 600LT’s predecessor, the 675LT, for which Napier Green was one of the original hues. It has been available only as an MSO Bespoke colour since then.
In a first for McLaren road cars, the Napier Green accents are applied using a new technique that sees the paint applied onto a light and flexible film which ensures a premium quality bespoke colour match. The film has previously been used on McLaren 720S GT3 and 570S GT4 race cars and this application typifies MSO’s commitment to new and innovative techniques. The contrast-colour film will be available as a bespoke option in the future.
Napier Green is the MSO Bespoke choice for the brake calipers and this provides the inspiration for contrasting stitching and the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel inside the cabin. Unique among Sports Series models, the 600LT is also optionally equipped with super-lightweight carbon fibre racing seats, originally developed for the McLaren Senna.
MSO Bespoke additions on show include 600LT headrest embroidery, Alcantara® headlining and steering wheel and a range of MSO ‘surprise and delight’ features for owners to find. These include an accelerator pedal etched with 600LT branding and an MSO dedication plaque.
In addition, the car has been equipped with many of the most popular features from across the Sports Series range including carbon fibre interior upgrade with interior components, door inserts and tunnel sides trimmed in the material, and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) with lap time function and three cameras.
