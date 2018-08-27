McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced

McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest addition to its list of exclusive cars is the McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey.





Finished in a Stealth Grey MSO Bespoke paint, this unique car features a wide selection of upgrades from both the MSO Defined catalogue of options and MSO Bespoke customer choices, giving a preview of how much personalization can be incorporated into McLaren’s lightest, most powerful road-legal Sports Series car.





Featuring the unique LT top-exit exhaust, the car delivers 592bhp and can sprint to 60mph in just 2.8 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 204mph.





The exterior of the car is distinguished by a Stealth Grey Bespoke paint finish with a Matt Black and McLaren Orange Exterior Pack to accent the car’s aerodynamic features. The iconic Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop, inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 Longtail, is a key MSO Bespoke addition and operates as a fully functional air intake system that invigorates the driving experience with its active air induction sound. A track telemetry camera is also seamlessly integrated into the scoop cover to record inspirational moments.





Other MSO Defined options on the car include all three Carbon Fibre Upgrade packs available for the 600LT, which include door mirrors, exterior door inserts front splitter, rear bumper, diffuser, and rear deck and service cover. An MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Roof and Cantrails, plus Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres– which help further reduce weight, are also fitted. Ultra-Lightweight 10-spoke forged alloy wheels with a gloss black finish complete the overall ‘Stealth’ look.





Inside, the occupants are reminded of the 600LT’s track-focused heritage with a myriad of MSO touches including Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats – taken straight from the McLaren Senna –featuring a McLaren Orange contrast stitch to mirror the exterior striping, a Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade Pack including central tunnel and door insert panels, and the harness bar and 6-point harnesses from the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack.





The interior’s character is further transformed by the presence of the visual carbon fibre roof scoop cover incorporated into the headliner and the twin visual carbon fibre intake hoses for the scoop that are seamlessly integrated into the 600LT’s cabin design.





McLaren 600LT pricing starts at $240,000. To re-create the ‘McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO’ would cost approximately $363,500.









Tags: mclaren special operations, mso, mclaren, mclaren 600lt in stealth grey, stealth grey

Posted in McLaren, Custom Cars