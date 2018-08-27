McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
27 August 2018
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest addition to its list of exclusive cars is the McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey.
Finished in a Stealth Grey MSO Bespoke paint, this unique car features a wide selection of upgrades from both the MSO Defined catalogue of options and MSO Bespoke customer choices, giving a preview of how much personalization can be incorporated into McLaren’s lightest, most powerful road-legal Sports Series car.
Featuring the unique LT top-exit exhaust, the car delivers 592bhp and can sprint to 60mph in just 2.8 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 204mph.
The exterior of the car is distinguished by a Stealth Grey Bespoke paint finish with a Matt Black and McLaren Orange Exterior Pack to accent the car’s aerodynamic features. The iconic Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop, inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 Longtail, is a key MSO Bespoke addition and operates as a fully functional air intake system that invigorates the driving experience with its active air induction sound. A track telemetry camera is also seamlessly integrated into the scoop cover to record inspirational moments.
Other MSO Defined options on the car include all three Carbon Fibre Upgrade packs available for the 600LT, which include door mirrors, exterior door inserts front splitter, rear bumper, diffuser, and rear deck and service cover. An MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Roof and Cantrails, plus Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres– which help further reduce weight, are also fitted. Ultra-Lightweight 10-spoke forged alloy wheels with a gloss black finish complete the overall ‘Stealth’ look.
Inside, the occupants are reminded of the 600LT’s track-focused heritage with a myriad of MSO touches including Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats – taken straight from the McLaren Senna –featuring a McLaren Orange contrast stitch to mirror the exterior striping, a Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade Pack including central tunnel and door insert panels, and the harness bar and 6-point harnesses from the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack.
The interior’s character is further transformed by the presence of the visual carbon fibre roof scoop cover incorporated into the headliner and the twin visual carbon fibre intake hoses for the scoop that are seamlessly integrated into the 600LT’s cabin design.
McLaren 600LT pricing starts at $240,000. To re-create the ‘McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO’ would cost approximately $363,500.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit

Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Renault names its new crossover Arkana

Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers

What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren ...
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology

Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon

If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
