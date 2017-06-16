McLaren 570S Spider unveiled
16 June 2017 16:47:21
Since the launch of the 570S, McLaren saw increasing sales, as the more affordable supercar gained access to all Europe. Now, to increase its momentum, McLaren is launching the new 570S Spider.
Hand-assembled in Woking, England, the 570S Spider is the most attainable McLaren Spider ever and brings supercar attributes such as carbon-fibre construction, a mid-engined layout and extreme performance.
The two-seat, rear-wheel drive 570S Spider is the third bodystyle in McLaren’s Sports Series portfolio, lining up alongside the Coupé and the GT. The two-piece roof – which is engineered using technology proven in the McLaren 650S and 675LT Spider models – is constructed of lightweight composite panels.
The carbon fibre MonoCell II chassis at the heart of all Sports Series cars does not suffer any reduction in strength or stiffness in convertible guise, or require any additional structural actions.
Electrically operated from the driver’s seat using one simple control, the roof folds to stow beneath a crafted tonneau cover that rises automatically to accommodate the lowered panels and returns to its closed position with the assistance of soft-close technology. The roof can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds, at vehicle speeds of up to 40km/h (25mph). A glazed wind deflector can be electrically raised or lowered at the push of a button.
Its operating mechanism adds just 46kg to the weight of the Spider; this is the only variance in weight between the new convertible and the 570S Coupé.
Positioned behind the driver, the twin-turbocharged McLaren M838TE engine produces 570PS at 7,500rpm and torque of 600Nm between 5,000rpm and 6,500rpm. In combination with a seven-speed gearbox featuring Launch Control technology, the result is an acceleration from standstill to 100km/h (62mph) in 3.2 seconds and to 200km/h (124mph) in just 9.6 seconds.
McLaren’s new Spider employs racecar-style, double-wishbone suspension all-round, with steel springs, twin-valve adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars calibrated to the same exacting specification as the 570S Coupé.
Available to order now from more than 80 McLaren retailers worldwide, each 570S Spider is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, England.
The new McLaren 570S Spider will make its public debut on 29th June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the first cars are scheduled to be delivered to customers in August.
