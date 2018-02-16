McLaren 570S commissioned for Valentines Day

Valentines Day means not only flowers and candy, but also fast cars. That's what McLaren found out when someone commissioned an unusual Valentines Day gift.





Hand-assembled in Woking, England, the two-seat 570S Spider brings supercar attributes such as carbon fiber construction, a mid-mounted V8 engine and extreme performance to the luxury sports convertible market.





Choosing Vermillion Red paint from the McLaren Elite color palette, matching it with a By McLaren Designer Sport Interior in red and black leather and specifying further red enhancements adds true romance to the exotic sportscar recipe.

The combination of Apex Red and Jet Black Nappa Leathers and Carbon Black Alcantara trim material is complemented by carbon fiber components on the doors and center tunnel.





MSO Defined Extended Sill Finishers in the same material and featuring McLaren branding further individualize the interior, with Indian Red seatbelts – also by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) – and a steering wheel with Apex Red leather trim completing the St Valentine’s Day look inside the car.





Outside, red brake calipers and personalized ‘Color Edition’ P ZERO tires from McLaren technical partner, Pirelli, add to the sense of occasion.





The cabin has hand-stitched leathers sitting side-by-side with a 10-inch TFT main instrument cluster and centrally-mounted, 7-inch IRIS touchscreen through which climate control and infotainment are managed.





A 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine gives the 570S Spider acceleration from standstill to 60mph in 3.1 seconds and to 124mph in just 9.6 seconds. Top speed is 204mph with the roof closed – identical to the 570S Coupé – and even with the roof lowered, the new Spider can reach 196mph.













