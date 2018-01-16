McLaren 570GT receives new Design editions
16 January 2018 18:54:23
McLaren understood fast that it also has to sell affordable supercars in order to measure itself with Ferrari and Lamborghini. This way the Mclaren Sports Series was born. Now, the entry level range of supercars will benefit from greater choice of specification and an upgraded range of options as McLaren introduces new features and enhances its Coupé and GT models to align with the 570S Spider launched last year.
The 570GT enjoys the most changes, with carbon-ceramic brake discs now standard-fit and a Sport Pack also introduced, allowing customers to specify a 570GT with the same dynamic settings as the 570S Coupé and Spider.
The 570GT offers a more relaxed drive than the 570S Coupé; suspension spring rate stiffness is lower and there is a 2 per cent reduction in steering ratio for improved stability at higher speeds.
The 570GT Sport Pack addresses this demand with a combination of component and calibration changes: the steering rack, damper actuators and uprights are the same as those fitted to the Coupé and Spider, and the adaptive damping, steering and Electronic Stability Control are the same ‘S’ tune. In combination with the Pirelli P-ZERO™ CORSA tyres that are included with the Sport Pack, the result is a driving experience that is the same as the 570S Coupé and Spider, at an additional cost to 570GT buyers of £4,900.
Five new, Design Edition Packs have also been introduced for the 570GT. These combine popular exterior colours with the By McLaren luxury design interior that best complement them, for significantly less financial outlay than if specified separately. The new 570GT Design Editions are: Silica White exterior with Saddle Tan and Carbon Black interior; Pacific Blue with Jet Black and Areia (cream); Blade Silver with Natural Tan and Carbon Black; Fire Black with Jet Black and Areia; and Storm Grey with Jet Black and Almond White.
