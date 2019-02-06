McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection makes US debut

McLaren's bespoke division is working hard to deliver special cars for customers who want to pay some extra money for something unique. The latest collection was unveiled at the annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Asian Business Connection Committee. It is called McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection and is dedicated to American market.





The Collection of five bespoke McLaren 570GTs were originally unveiled at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show in China, and this additional, sixth and final 570GT was created specifically to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Los Angeles and is available exclusively through McLaren Beverly Hills.





McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, joined forces to create the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection, featuring distinctive Chinese design elements. Finished in MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black paint complemented by a dragon design that has been hand-painted in Gloss Speedline Gold on both door inserts, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection also features a new 15-Spoke GT wheel, which together with the brake calipers are also finished in Gloss Speedline Gold.





MSO Defined Carbon Sill Covers grace the inside of the cabin, with vivid sculptural dragons embroidered in gold on the Alcantara® Centre Front Tunnel and Rear Luggage Deck. Designed by Cabbeen to elevate the Cabbeen Collection cars to a new level of interior luxury, the dragon motifs are an example of Chao Embroidery, which is recognised as part of China’s cultural heritage.





This specific 570GT has a special VIN ending in 888888 to commemorate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Pig. The car is available for purchase exclusively at McLaren Beverly Hills.













