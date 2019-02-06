McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection makes US debut
6 February 2019 17:05:17
|Tweet
McLaren's bespoke division is working hard to deliver special cars for customers who want to pay some extra money for something unique. The latest collection was unveiled at the annual Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Asian Business Connection Committee. It is called McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection and is dedicated to American market.
The Collection of five bespoke McLaren 570GTs were originally unveiled at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show in China, and this additional, sixth and final 570GT was created specifically to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Los Angeles and is available exclusively through McLaren Beverly Hills.
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and Chinese fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mr. Cabbeen, joined forces to create the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection, featuring distinctive Chinese design elements. Finished in MSO Bespoke Obsidian Black paint complemented by a dragon design that has been hand-painted in Gloss Speedline Gold on both door inserts, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection also features a new 15-Spoke GT wheel, which together with the brake calipers are also finished in Gloss Speedline Gold.
MSO Defined Carbon Sill Covers grace the inside of the cabin, with vivid sculptural dragons embroidered in gold on the Alcantara® Centre Front Tunnel and Rear Luggage Deck. Designed by Cabbeen to elevate the Cabbeen Collection cars to a new level of interior luxury, the dragon motifs are an example of Chao Embroidery, which is recognised as part of China’s cultural heritage.
This specific 570GT has a special VIN ending in 888888 to commemorate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Pig. The car is available for purchase exclusively at McLaren Beverly Hills.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
McLaren 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection makes US debut
Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition available in US
Chrysler Pacifica 35th Anniversary launched in US
-
Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition available in US
Mazda to unveil new SUV at Geneva Motor Show
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition unveiled
Related Specs
2005 Brabus SLR McLarenEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm
2007 Brabus SLR McLaren RoadsterEngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...