McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection

To become more and more popular among supercar aficionados, McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division is launching a special edition of its current Sports Series range.





The new 570GT MSO Black Collection features new MSO Bespoke Carbon Black exterior paint, as well as an MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust and Sport Pack dynamic handling package.





The collection is limited to only 100 examples globally. Priced at £179,950, the car promises to be a true collectable and offers enhanced driving thrills and a wealth of unique MSO content.





The exterior of the vehicle is finished in Carbon Black, a striking and extremely deep colour, developed specifically by McLaren Special Operations. The stealth theme extends to the MSO Defined Black Pack replacing standard-fit Dark Palladium components including front and rear splitters, side skirts and air intakes with black. Completing the look are the 5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels with a new Gloss Black Diamond Wheel Finish shed with Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tyres and Black Brake Calipers with Carbon Ceramic Brakes.





The Electric and Heated Memory Sports Seats are wrapped in Semi-Aniline Leather featuring unique MSO logo embroidery on the headrests.





The car features carbon-ceramic discs combined with the new dynamic Sport Pack, which gives customers sharper dynamic settings of the 570S Coupé and Spider. Increasing the drama even further is the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust with Nano Black finisher, which reduces the weight of the vehicle by five kilograms and provides a crisper exhaust tone which is 5dB louder than in the standard system.





The 570GT MSO Black Collection also includes the GT Upgrade Pack comprising Vehicle Lift, Rear View Camera, Power Adjust Steering Column and the ground-breaking 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Audio System.









