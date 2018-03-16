Home » News » McLaren » McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection

McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection

16 March 2018 18:43:06

To become more and more popular among supercar aficionados, McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division is launching a special edition of its current Sports Series range. 

The new 570GT MSO Black Collection features new MSO Bespoke Carbon Black exterior paint, as well as an MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust and Sport Pack dynamic handling package. 

The collection is limited to only 100 examples globally. Priced at £179,950, the car promises to be a true collectable and offers enhanced driving thrills and a wealth of unique MSO content.

The exterior of the vehicle is finished in Carbon Black, a striking and extremely deep colour, developed specifically by McLaren Special Operations. The stealth theme extends to the MSO Defined Black Pack replacing standard-fit Dark Palladium components including front and rear splitters, side skirts and air intakes with black. Completing the look are the 5 Twin-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels with a new Gloss Black Diamond Wheel Finish shed with Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tyres and Black Brake Calipers with Carbon Ceramic Brakes.
McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection
McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection Photos

The Electric and Heated Memory Sports Seats are wrapped in Semi-Aniline Leather featuring unique MSO logo embroidery on the headrests.

The car features carbon-ceramic discs combined with the new dynamic Sport Pack, which gives customers sharper dynamic settings of the 570S Coupé and Spider. Increasing the drama even further is the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust with Nano Black finisher, which reduces the weight of the vehicle by five kilograms and provides a crisper exhaust tone which is 5dB louder than in the standard system. 

The 570GT MSO Black Collection also includes the GT Upgrade Pack comprising Vehicle Lift, Rear View Camera, Power Adjust Steering Column and the ground-breaking 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Audio System.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in McLaren, New Vehicles

McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection Photos (2 photos)
  • McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection
  • McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

    A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

  2. VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

    VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

  3. Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

    Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

    Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

  6. Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

    Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

  7. Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

    Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Brabus SLR McLaren

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 466.8 kw / 626 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 780 nm / 575.3 ft lbs @ 3250-5000 rpm

  2. 2007 Brabus SLR McLaren Roadster

    Engine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A

  3. 1994 McLaren F1

    Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  4. 1997 McLaren F1 GT

    Engine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  5. 1993 McLaren F1 GTR

    Engine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser againVolkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com