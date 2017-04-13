McLaren 570GT Commemorative Edition to be unveiled in Shanghai
13 April 2017 17:49:07
McLaren will use this year Shanghai Motor Show to showcase a special edition for its Chinese customers, only three years since its launch on the market. Along with the debut of the all new 720S supercar, Mclaren will also reveal the 570GT Commemorative Edition, of which just three examples will be produced.
With a side-opening rear glass hatch offering an additional 220 litres of storage on the leather-lined Touring Deck, the 570GT is the starting point for a special celebration model.
Pacific Blue in colour, the original launch colour for the GT, the three identical Commemorative Edition cars feature a Jet Black and Areia (cream) luxury Nappa leather-trimmed By McLaren Design interior. The rear luggage area of the car is finished in the same material, and carpets are colour-matched in Areia.
A Carbon Black leather steering wheel and Carbon Black seat belts contrast with the light leather and complement the Jet Black fascia and door trim, while additional features above the usual 570GT specification include Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker audio system, vehicle nose lift and a rear-view camera.
The rear bumper and wing, door skirt and front splitter and blade are carbon fibre components by McLaren Special Operations and the lightweight forged alloy wheels and exhausts are in Stealth finish.
In addition to the new 720S and the 570GT Commemorative Edition, the McLaren 570S will also be displayed on the McLaren stand.
